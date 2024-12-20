With the festive season in full swing, lovers of hot drinks from their favourite high street outlets will have been revelling in the return of specialised seasonal drinks from the now-global coffee chains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costa and Starbucks, two of the most popular names in the coffee world, each offer their own take on holiday-inspired beverages, creating a buzz every year with new twists on old favourites. Whether you're a fan of rich hot chocolates, spiced lattes, or indulgent cream-topped concoctions, both brands deliver drinks that promise to evoke the warmth and cheer of the holiday season.

But which one truly captures the spirit of Christmas? In this article, we’ll compare the most popular festive offerings from Costa and Starbucks, from the creamy indulgence of their hot chocolates to the spiced comfort of their gingerbread lattes. We’ll explore the flavour profiles, textures, and overall satisfaction of each drink, helping you decide which festive beverage should be your go-to this holiday season…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starbucks vs Costa - which has the better festive drinks? | National World

Costa Terry's Chocolate Orange hot chocolate

Costa's festive hot chocolate is a delightful treat, offering a smooth, rich chocolate base that isn't too sweet. The texture is perfectly creamy, with a nice balance between the sweet cocoa and a subtle, bitter orange note.

Topped with a lovely orange crumb, it adds a festive twist without overpowering the drink. The hot chocolate has a homemade feel, rich in authentic flavors without any artificial taste. It's smooth and comforting, with just the right thickness—never gloopy.

Overall, it’s a satisfying, well-crafted beverage that brings the holiday spirit in every sip.

Starbucks Fudge Brownie hot chocolate

Starbucks' festive hot chocolate is a decadent treat, topped with an incredible chocolate crumb that adds a delightful crunch to the thick whipped cream. The drink is rich and indulgent, with a creamy texture that feels luxurious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while the chocolate flavour is strong initially, a hint of artificiality starts to come through towards the end, slightly detracting from the experience. Compared to Costa’s version, the flavour here feels a bit weaker and less balanced.

Overall, it's a satisfying holiday beverage, though it doesn’t quite match the depth and authenticity of its competitor at Costa.

VERDICT: Costa wins

Costa Gingerbread & Cream latte

Costa's festive gingerbread latte is a cosy seasonal treat, topped with thick cream and a cute gingerbread man for a charming touch. The coffee base is rich, with a subtle hint of gingerbread that adds a warm, spiced flavour.

However, the gingerbread taste leans a little toward the artificial and can be slightly sickly, with the flavour lingering longer than expected. The drink is much milkier than Starbucks' version, offering a smoother, creamier texture, though it feels thinner in viscosity overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While enjoyable, the balance between coffee and gingerbread could be improved for a more authentic, less overpowering experience.

Starbucks Gingerbread Latte

Starbucks' festive gingerbread latte delivers a rich, spiced experience reminiscent of a pumpkin spice latte, with an abundance of warming flavours. The drink is heavy on the spices, particularly cloves, giving it a distinctly Christmassy vibe.

The coffee flavour lingers pleasantly in the aftertaste, providing a satisfying balance with the spices. Compared to Costa's version, this latte feels more substantial and well-rounded, with a deeper, more robust flavour profile.

Overall, it's a comforting, festive drink that feels indulgent and satisfying—perfect for those craving a spiced holiday treat with a strong coffee presence.

VERDICT: Starbucks wins