McDonald’s has revealed its new May menu items, ranging from a new frozen cherry lemonade and a Biscoff frappe to a McSpicy with Frank’s RedHot sauce.

McDonald’s is launching a fresh wave of menu items in the UK this May, including a mix of brand-new offerings and returning favourites, with the new items available nationwide from Wednesday 7th May for a limited time.

Leading the updated menu is the introduction of a Frozen Cherry Lemonade, aimed at customers looking for a cool drink as the weather warms, with the new beverage combining a tangy lemonade base with a sweet cherry swirl.

Several popular items are also making a comeback to the dessert menu, including the Biscoff McFlurry and Biscoff Frappe - both previously well-received. The McFlurry features crushed Biscoff biscuits with soft serve, while the Frappe blends ice with vanilla and Biscoff crumbs, topped with caramel cream.

McDonald's has revealed a range of new menu items for May | National World

On the savoury side, the Steakhouse Stack is also back, with the burger comprising two beef patties, cheddar cheese, onions, lettuce, and a black peppercorn sauce, all served in a sesame bun.

McDonald’s is also bringing back the McSpicy X Frank’s RedHot burger, a spicy chicken sandwich with jalapeños, slivered onions, and a Frank’s RedHot mayo. That same mayo is now also being sold separately as a dip — a new addition exclusive to UK restaurants.

