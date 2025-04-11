Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The warm weather over the past couple of weeks has been glorious, and sunshine calls for one thing and one thing only - refreshing beverages.

With that in mind, I decided that today was the perfect day to sample Aldi’s new Specially Selected Rosorange Rosé wine. Described as a ‘supermarket-first hybrid vino blends the bold character of orange wine with the refreshing softness of rosé’, this wine intrigued me from the off.

Despite me being more of a red wine drinker, there’s nothing quite like a cold glass of white or rose under blue skies when the heaviness of a Merlot or a Rioja just won’t do. And it seems many agree - Aldi have urged shoppers to ‘run, not walk to Aldi’ to grab a bottle of the new Rosorange.

Having launched last year, the Rosorange proved a hit, with 5,000 bottles flying off the shelves in the first week alone, so I was very curious to see what all the wine-based fuss was about and to get a feel for if I was an orange wine man in any way, shape, or form.

Described as being perfect for anyone looking to try something new, the wine has a stunning pale pink-orange hue, with Aldi extolling its ‘inviting aromas of tangerine, quince, apricot and rose’ - sadly, my nose isn’t quite a sophisticated as all that; it smelled like white wine to me.

Tasting it, my initial reaction was ‘that’s refreshing’, so that’s a big tick in the box straight off the bat. Secondly, the orange flavour, while subtle, definitely came though, which was very pleasant indeed - I was concerned the orange notes would be too strong or overwhelming, but they were nicely balanced.

Overall, I really enjoyed it - it truly is the perfect summer drink to be enjoyed in the warmth of a sun-drenched garden with your feet up. The flavour was delicate, moreish, and interesting: basically everything you could want from a summer drink.

Part of Aldi’s 2025 Spring Summer Rosé range - which also features Sainte Victoire Provence Rosé, Primitivo Rosé, and Austrian Zweigelt Rosé - grab yourself a bottle and have a go for yourself. Cheers!

