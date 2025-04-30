Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I got my hands on Aldi’s new Nando’s-inspired Roosters range, including everything from Peri Peri Mac & Cheese and Rainbow Slaw to Lemon & Herb Chicken Thighs and Mighty Peas...

Aldi’s new Roosters range has clearly taken inspiration from Nando’s, with peri-peri seasonings, flame-grilled flavours, and sides that aim to capture the casual heat-and-eat charm of the beloved chicken chain. On paper, it’s a clever move — offering a Nando’s-style meal at supermarket prices. But does it actually deliver that same zingy satisfaction?

Let’s start with the Peri Peri Mac & Cheese. It’s decent — creamy, as any halfway competent mac and cheese should be, and mildly spiced. But there’s nothing particularly standout about it. You can sense the attempt at a peri-peri kick, but the seasoning doesn’t quite cut through the richness, resulting in a familiar store-bought taste: nice, but not memorable.

The Peri Peri Seasoned Fries follow a similar path. You can’t really mess up fries unless you go wildly wrong, and Aldi hasn’t. They’re crispy enough and the seasoning is pleasant, though again, noticeably dialled down compared to Nando’s own version. Perfectly serviceable, but unlikely to knock your socks off.

Halloumi Sticks with Sweet Chilli Dip are hard to criticise, if only because halloumi is already such a strong performer. That said, Aldi hasn’t added much other than a bog-standard sweet chilli sauce. It’s tasty, sure, but uninspired — more assembling than innovating.

Moving onto the Spicy Mixed Olives, and it becomes apparent that this range leans heavily on repackaging over reinventing. These olives could probably be found in Aldi’s deli section already, just with less branding. They’re… olives. Fine if you like them, forgettable if you don’t.

Aldi's Nando's-inspired Roosters range | National World

The Rainbow Slaw, unfortunately, was a misstep. Slaw needs freshness and crunch to really sing, and this didn’t deliver either. It leaned limp and a little wilted, and lacked the vibrant textures and zingy dressing you'd hope for.

Perhaps the most baffling product was the Peri Peri Vegan Mayo. Aldi, in a nod to inclusivity, has gone egg-free — but it’s come at the cost of flavour. It simply doesn’t taste as good as traditional mayo. The peri peri note tries its best to compensate, but ends up only highlighting what’s missing.

On a more positive note, the Lemon & Herb Chicken Thigh Fillet Sizzlers were genuinely enjoyable. Juicy and nicely marinated, they came closest to that Nando’s feel — though grilling them yourself removes some of the joy. They’re the highlight here, even if they lack that final bit of restaurant finesse.

The Mini Corn on the Cobs and Garlic Ciabatta Squares fall into the “it’s fine” category. They do what they’re supposed to do, but there’s no flair. Corn is corn. Garlic bread is garlic bread. Then there are the Mighty Peas, which were, frankly, unpleasant. The texture was off, the seasoning odd, and the minty undertone only made things worse. Most of them went uneaten.

In the end, Aldi’s Roosters range is a valiant effort, but the overall experience is more “nice try” than “next-level”. You’re mostly getting average versions of products you could assemble yourself, likely fresher and better, for the same money. A decent idea, but ultimately a bit underwhelming.

Would you try it, or are you sticking to the real thing?

