Spring has sprung at Costa Coffee with a new menu having launched featuring a raft of exclusive items, so I went down to my nearest branch to sample the new grub.

From indulgent new treats and returning favourites which they say are ‘perfect for sunny days, crisp mornings, and everything in between,’ a few items on the new Costa Coffee Spring menu which immediately caught my eye - the Caramel Iced Whipped Latte, the Nacho Chili Cheese & Chicken Toastie, and the Chocolate and Pistachio Cookie Sandwich.

Starting with the Caramel Iced Whipped Latte - now a permanent addition to the Costa menu - I was really impressed by the balance of the punchy coffee flavour, sweet and luxury caramel, and the smooth creaminess of the drink. It was refreshing and didn’t overdo it on any of the flavour profiles, which some ices coffees can tend to do.

Items from Costa Coffee's new Spring menu | National World

On to the food, I liked the look of the Nacho Chili Cheese & Chicken Toastie, which had a lovely golden cheese crisp on top as well as a colourful and definitely Tex-Mex colouring to the gooey interior. The taste was great but, as delicious as the chicken and sauce were, I could’ve done with a bit more filling - my bread got a little lonely at the sandwich edges.

Finally, we come to the Chocolate and Pistachio Cookie Sandwich, which is part of the whole pistachio online trend sweeping social media at the moment. I liked it a lot - the cookie was more brownie than cookie in its consistency and could've done with a bit more rich chocolate taste, but the pistachio was delicious, if a little understated - give me more of a nutty punch!