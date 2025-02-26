Greggs' new mac & cheese: A comforting treat with room for improvement...

What comes to mind when you think of Greggs? Golden crusty pastry flaking in crisp wrappers as you dig into a steaming sausage roll or steak bake. A hot chocolate and smiling gingerbread man on a rainy day. In a word: indulgence.

On that note, are the many more indulgent food-based concepts than mac & cheese? Rich string cheese coating coils of soft pasta covered in a crunchy crumb decorating the top of the meal like a scattering of bronze. It’s enough to make you reach for your coat and keys right now.

Greggs’ mac & cheese | Greggs

Safe to say I was interested to see how Greggs’ new mac & cheese stacked up. Mac & cheese is one of those meals which needs a punch - mild cheese sauce over plain pasta is not appetising in the slightest, so I was keen to get a sense of what the famous purveyors of indulgence did to the dish to make it pop.

At first glance, this meal looked very nice indeed. The portion size was solid for the price (£4.55 or £5.75 for a meal including a drink) and the first thing that stood out was the tantalising golden crumb on top.

The flavour was solid; nice and creamy as you’d expect, balanced nicely with the pleasant crunch from the crumb topping, but I must say that - while I was somewhat happily surprised by the taste - it was still missing that little something extra to really give a proper mac & cheese depth.

A tangier cheese would’ve done the trick, or maybe some pepper for dynamism, but that might just be my preference for a bit of oomph. Overall, it was still a great option for a cheap and filling comfort lunch which packs in plenty of gooey goodness and indulgent satisfaction.

Grab one for yourself and see what you think.