For many in Newcastle, Chaophraya is simply a restaurant which can be seen overlooking Grey’s Monument, but we went to see what the site has to offer.

The Thai brand, which has a handful of sites across the UK, has kicked off spring in the North East by introducing its breakfast menu to the Newcastle branch, and we were invited to give it a try.

Anyone who has previously read any of my food reviews will know I’m vegetarian, which is catered for brilliantly by the menu which offers a really impressive range of morning options.

The views from Chaophraya in Newcastle's Eldon Square | Jason Button/National World

Having checked out the menu beforehand, we arrived at the site and were taken to our table, which was positioned perfectly over Grey’s Monument and the surrounding streets. Because of the age of buildings around the city centre, it is rare to find a full length window overlooking daily life, so this was a real treat and, if it wasn’t for other plans into the afternoon, we could have happily sat and watched the city fly past us for hours!

The site was well laid out with each table given plenty of space without feeling like it was interfering with any neighbouring spots and we settled in with an orange and a coffee juice before food arrived. I went for the customizable omelette with a side of hash browns - but more on these later.

Chaophraya in Newcastle | Jason Button/NationalWorld

A solid amount of staff were around the restaurant to help with any issues and they were hugely useful when wondering how much to eat - a main and a side was absolutely perfect for the late breakfast slot.

The food itself is something which was only bettered by the views on offer. The omelette was brilliantly made with a really impressive combination of cheese, tomato and spinach with none of the options overpowering each other, making for a perfect way to kick start the day.

Part of the breakfast menu at Chaophraya in Newcastle | Jason Button/National World

The hash browns were something else entirely. I have no idea what these were seasoned with, but the more options we get with similar flavours, the better. Very similar to those made by North East breakfast favourites Pablo Eggs-go-bao, the seasoning offered a solid kick while not being overpowering and, paired with a couple of sauces provided by the restaurant, were absolutely stunning.

The Chaophraya breakfast menu is on offer from Friday to Sunday between 9:30am and 11:30am.