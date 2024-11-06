I visited South Shields' latest award-winning Indians - and took a risk that paid off

If you really love a curry then South Tyneside is the best place to be with a number of great establishments on your doorstep.

You’ll probably have your favourites, i.e. your go-tos, but me... well, I’d like to try them all. As restaurants go, going out for an Indians is top of my list.

Now, I am risk of sounding like a hypocrite here but I had been on a canny dry spell until I got the invite from Namaste last week.

Namaste and Kings Prosecco Lounge - situated on King George Road - was named Restaurant of the Year at the very recent North East Bangladeshi Awards.

Namaste staff at the North East Bangladeshi Awards. | David Wala

Hosted by the award-winning TV presenter Jeff Brown and Henna Ahmed at The FED, Dunston, on October 7, the evening was a grand celebration attended by distinguished guests, including Mayor of South Shields Councillor Fay Cunningham.

The event, which has become a significant platform for acknowledging achievements within the community, particularly in the catering industry, shone a spotlight on the successes that contribute to the cultural and economic life of the region.

And fresh from winning their award, Namaste kindly hosted myself and a plus one.

Namaste on King George Road, South Shields. | Shields Gazette

Upon arrival, we were warmly greeted by owner Razz and taken to our table.

Glancing around the venue, I’d say its interior was different to a ‘traditional’ Indians, mainly because of its artificial forest foliage but it worked and certainly created a more modern feel in theme of its Prosecco Lounge next door.

From jazzy cocktails, mocktails, wine, spirits and beers, the list of drinks options were more than adequate. My partner, as the designated driver, opted for a Strawberry Lemonade Mocktail while I went for a good old Kingfisher.

After some poppadoms, it was time to order our starter and main. Now I’m usually a Chicken Tikka Masala man (yes I know...) but, like my fellow foodie, I am keen to branch out so I our fate in the hands of our attentive server.

And this truly was a first time for everything.

I’d never had fish at the Indians before. Put in front of us was a King Prawn Bhaji on Puri and Ajwani, a marinated salmon cooked in a tandoor oven flavoured with ajwin.

King Prawn Bhaji at Namaste, South Shields. | Shields Gazette

We went half-and-half and to quote exactly what I said after taking my last bite: “I’d never considered fish at the Indians before but this has changed my mind.”

Onto to main course then, and any fears I had about not ordering a Chicken Tikka Masala were quickly put to rest!

Presented to us was a Lamb Bhuna and Chicken Korai supplemented with Pilau Rice, Chips and a Garlic Naan. I don’t like sitting on the fence but having tried both dishes, I can honestly say both dishes were just as tasty.

The menu says the bhuna is a “combination of spices, fried to provide a medium strength and dry consistency”. TICK! And the korai is “cooked in a richly spiced sauce with fresh garlic, ginger, green peppers, tomato, onions and fresh coriander.” TICK! And if you were in any doubt, the meat also got a big TICK!

Lamb Bhuna, Chicken Korai, chips and garlic naan at Namaste, South Shields. | Shields Gazette

Another tick has to go next to potion size too. I usually leave an Indian restaurant feeling uncomfortably stuffed but not this time as the amount was spot on.

You’ll remember I said at the top of this review that I’d like to do something of an curry house bar crawl, but let me tell you Namaste, I’ll definitely be back for seconds.

At the front of the venue is a glass cabinet and wall displaying past awards. And based on my experience, many more will be coming their way.

Namaste do a ‘happy hour’ menu seven days a week. Between Sunday-Thursday, 5pm to 8pm, you can pick three courses for £16.95 per-person. On Friday-Saturday, 5pm to 7pm, the increases to £18.95. For more details, please click here.