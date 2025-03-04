To celebrate Pancake Day, I decided to have something a little more deluxe than the usual home-made pancakes with lemon and sugar, so I went down to Kaspa’s…

Self-described as ‘the UK's favourite gelato and dessert house… serving waffles, crepes, sundaes, shakes, gelato, cake, and so much more,’ Kaspa’s menu was sadly missing the thick pancakes you see in countless American TV shows and movies, but they do have crepes, so I picked my toppings and waited.

I opted for their Kinder Bueno crepe, which featured a base of warm, soft, and freshly-made crepe topped with crispy Kinder Bueno pieces, white chocolate flakes, and a drizzle of luxurious choco-hazelnut and white choco-nut sauce. It was also served with delicious Kinder Bueno gelato. When it arrived, safe to say I was excited.

The crepe was nice - a lot thicker and flavoursome than some thinner, less substantial version - and its warmth made all the cooler toppings and sauces drip and run nicely, making the whole dessert deliciously gooey and enticing. The Kinder Bueno pieces on top were a great change of texture, adding some crunch and bite to the food.

The drizzled chocolate sauces on top of the crepe soon soaked into the pancake and made for an even more delicious mouthful, while the flaky white chocolate pieces were flavoursome in their own right - bits of chocolate like that can often get lost, but they stood out, which was really welcome.

Finally, we come to the ice cream, which was nice without blowing me away - it was only after that I realised it was supposed to Kinder Bueno-flavoured ice cream, whereas I thought it was just a pretty bog standard pair of vanilla and chocolate scoops. I feel like the Kinder Bueno ice cream I’ve had in the past was more notable than this, but it was still fine.

What more is there to say than Happy Pancake Day!