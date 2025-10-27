Iconic South Shields seafront pub set to go up for auction
The Water’s Edge, on South Foreshore , in South Shields is set to be sold off at auction as the former pub is put for up sale for a guide price of £675,000.
The 6,229 sq ft property, which occupies an approximate 0.79 acre site, has not operated as a pub for many years and is understood to have living accommodation on the first floor.
In 2023, development plans for the site were submitted to South Tyneside Council to transform the site into new homes.
Back in 2018, proposals to demolish the site and build an apartment block were rejected by the council’s Planning Committee after the plans sparked hundreds of public objections.
The refused plans later went to appeal, and following a formal hearing at South Shields Town Hall, a Government-appointed planning inspector dismissed the appeal.
Council leader at the time, Iain Malcolm, said he intended to explore whether compulsory purchase powers could be used to force the sale of the site.
Despite years of proposals for the site, The Water’s Edge has been listed for sale with Bradley Hall - with the estate agent accepting bids on the venue until November 14.
Louise McMorran, Auctions Department Manager at Bradley Hall, commented: “Waters Edge is a fantastic venue offering a range of opportunities for discerning buyers.
“It’s seafront location offers unrivalled views, it’s easily accessible and in such a picturesque and peaceful location.
“South Shields seafront welcomes millions of visitors from locals and tourists every year.
“The venue was previously very popular and successful, and the local community are keen to see it brought back to life.”
For more information on The Water’s Edge, visit: https://www.bradleyhall.co.uk/property/south-foreshore-south-shields/.
If you wish to place a bid on the venue, then you can do so at: https://auction.bradleyhall.co.uk/lot/details/161689.