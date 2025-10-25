Iconic South Shields seafront restaurant and bar made of converted train carriages for sale

An established restaurant and bar on the South Shields coastline has been brought to market by business property adviser Christie & Co.

The Rattler takes its name from the Marsden Rattler train, which used to run from South Shields to destinations such as Tynemouth, Boldon and Sunderland. The converted train carriages now form part of the restaurant and bar.

Occupying a prime position on Sea Road, The Rattler comprises a bar, restaurant and conservatory with more than 300 seats, as well as an outside bar and terrace overlooking the beach with seating for over 800. The leasehold sale of the Rattler presents an opportunity to acquire a well-established venue in a prime beachfront position, Christie & Co said.

The business is ready for a new operator to take over and start trading immediately. The property is currently vacant, with the lease available to purchase with an ingoing premium of £50,000 and an annual rent of £76,000.

Marslie McGregor, business agent – Pubs & Restaurants at Christie & Co, is managing the sale process. He said: "The Rattler is a standout venue with a loyal following and a fantastic coastal location. This new lease opportunity presents a rare chance for an operator to build on its strong foundations and bring fresh energy to a much-loved local business."

