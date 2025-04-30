Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi has launched the UK’s first still Prosecco, expanding its wine offering with a unique product designed to appeal to fans of Italian white wines.

The new Costellore Still Prosecco DOC, priced at £5.99 for a 75cl bottle, is now available in stores nationwide. Made from the same Glera grapes used in traditional sparkling Prosecco, the still version retains the fruity, aromatic profile associated with the popular Italian wine but without the bubbles.

The launch aims to provide a refreshing alternative for consumers seeking lighter and trend-led wine options.Wine expert Sam Caporn has endorsed the new product, calling it ‘delicious’ and describing it as a ‘fantastic alternative to other popular Italian white wines.’

Aldi’s innovation reflects a growing interest in more diverse wine styles and positions the supermarket as a leader in accessible, affordable wine trends. The Costellore Still Prosecco is expected to prove popular during the warmer months, offering an easy-drinking option suited for picnics, al fresco dining, and casual entertaining.

Mistress of Wine, Sam Caporn, praises the new wine, saying: "This light, fresh, still Prosecco has much in common with its sparkling sibling, boasting notes of apricot, honeysuckle, ripe pear and melon with beautifully balancing lemon acidity. Delicious!"

"This is made from the same grape as the sparkling wine - Glera - and as such, it has the same tasty flavours of orchard and stone fruits,” adds Sam. “It also makes an excellent alternative to famous northern Italian wines such as Gavi. It would be fantastic when enjoyed alongside classic Italian dishes such as seafood pasta, carbonara or risotto."

With its competitive price point and novel twist on a well-loved classic, Aldi’s new offering may set a precedent for other retailers exploring similar still alternatives within the sparkling wine category.

