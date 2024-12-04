I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here is one of the most popular television shows, which has viewers glued to their screens.

We love the show for many reasons, some of which being Ant and Dec’s hilarious commentary, the bushtucker trials and getting to know our favourite celebrities a bit better.

As the current series which stars the likes of McFly’s Danny Jones, Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall, Love Island’s Maura Higgins, and more nears its end, we take a look back fondly on the show and its previous series.

For those of us who love our food, there have been a few celebrity chefs who have appeared on the show.

Take a look at the four celebrity chefs who have participated on I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here and where they placed.

1 . Antony Worrall Thompson Antony Worrall Thompson who gained fame after appearing on the likes of Ready, Steady, Cook and Saturday Kitchen appeared in the second series of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here in 2003. He was the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from the jungle, meaning he finished in fifth place. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . John Burton-Race John Burton-Race is a celebrity chef who made his television debut in 1990 on Masterchef before becoming a household name. He appeared on I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here for the seventh series in 2007. Burton-Race was the fourth person to be eliminated, meaning he finished in eighth place. | Wikipedia Photo Sales

3 . Gino D’Acampo Well-known celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo first appeared on our screens as a judge on TV shows Too Many Cooks and Soapstar Superchef, but his appearance on I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here led to Gino becoming more widely known. He appeared on the show for its ninth series, and won the nation's hearts as he was crowned the King of the Jungle. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Rosemary Shrager Rosemary Shrager made a name for herself as a celebrity chef after appearing in the ITV series Ladette to Lady. Rosemary appeared on the 12th series of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here in 2012, and was the sixth celebrity to be eliminated, meaning she finished in sixth place. | Getty Images Photo Sales