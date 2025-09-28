I'm so proud of our Greggs pub, it's the biggest set of bookings we've ever had
This week the Golden Flake Tavern, a pop up pub made in collaboration with Greggs and Fenwick opened in the department store.
In addition to an incredible immersiveness, making partons feel like they are in a city centre pub rather than the first floor of a shop, the teams have worked with Newcastle brewery Full Circle Brew Co to create two special edition beers.
This year marks the third edition of the coming together of two North East icons. Previous editions have seen Fenwick turn into a bistro inspired by the bakery, while last year the two brands opened a champagne bar.
“We were immeditely considering how we come back bigger and better” explains Kieran McBride, Store Director at Fenwick. “It’s a huge part of our calendar now.
“I’m hugely proud of what everyone has achieved in terms of bringing this together across Greggs and across Fenwick.
“I think the main thing is th euathenticity of the place we’ve created. I’m really pleased and really excited by what’s to come over the these next few months.”
In addition to the standard menu and drink options, special Sunday roasts will also be on offer, alongside weekly pub quizzes.
“This is unlike anything else we’ve ever done with Greggs. This year we took it further” adds Mcbride.
This year marks the most successful collaboration yet.
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the North East’s news and sport headlines
He continues: “You always go into these things thinking ‘I hope it’s going to be a success, I hope it’s going to be a winner’ but we’ve been blown away by the impact of going live with the announcement.
“Bookings are live and we have bookings going into next year. Bookings are into January already. Everyone wants to experience it and be a part of it.