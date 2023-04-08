News you can trust since 1849
In Pictures: Sanddancers flock to the chippy for their Good Friday fish and chips

People flocked to the coast for their traditional Good Friday chippy.

By Evie Lake
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST

Queues were building outside fish and chip shops across South Tyneside throughout the day as households picked up their traditional Good Friday meals this Easter weekend.

The coastline was packed with families and these are some of the top photos from throughout the day.

Huge queues form outside Colmans fish and chip shop this afternoon (FRI) in South Shields, South Tyneside as customers follow the tradition of eating fish on Good Friday.

Huge queues form outside Colmans fish and chip shop this afternoon (FRI) in South Shields, South Tyneside as customers follow the tradition of eating fish on Good Friday.

Huge queues form outside Colmans fish and chip shop this afternoon (FRI) in South Shields, South Tyneside as customers follow the tradition of eating fish on Good Friday. Photo: Alex Elliott / NNP

Huge queues form outside Colmans fish and chip shop this afternoon (FRI) in South Shields, South Tyneside as customers follow the tradition of eating fish on Good Friday.

Huge queues form outside Colmans fish and chip shop this afternoon (FRI) in South Shields, South Tyneside as customers follow the tradition of eating fish on Good Friday.

Huge queues form outside Colmans fish and chip shop this afternoon (FRI) in South Shields, South Tyneside as customers follow the tradition of eating fish on Good Friday. Photo: Alex Elliott / NNP

Huge queues form outside Colmans fish and chip shop this afternoon (FRI) in South Shields, South Tyneside as customers follow the tradition of eating fish on Good Friday.

Huge queues form outside Colmans fish and chip shop this afternoon (FRI) in South Shields, South Tyneside as customers follow the tradition of eating fish on Good Friday.

Huge queues form outside Colmans fish and chip shop this afternoon (FRI) in South Shields, South Tyneside as customers follow the tradition of eating fish on Good Friday. Photo: Alex Elliott / NNP

Huge queues form outside Colmans fish and chip shop this afternoon (FRI) in South Shields, South Tyneside as customers follow the tradition of eating fish on Good Friday. Pictured are Julia Collins (right) and Lynn Bradshaw (left)

Huge queues form outside Colmans fish and chip shop this afternoon (FRI) in South Shields, South Tyneside as customers follow the tradition of eating fish on Good Friday. Pictured are Julia Collins (right) and Lynn Bradshaw (left)

Huge queues form outside Colmans fish and chip shop this afternoon (FRI) in South Shields, South Tyneside as customers follow the tradition of eating fish on Good Friday. Pictured are Julia Collins (right) and Lynn Bradshaw (left) Photo: Alex Elliott / NNP

