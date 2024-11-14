Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Shields restaurant is celebrating the first anniversary of its opening.

Staff at The Chamber Restaurant, on South Avenue, at The Nook are celebrating the venue’s first full year in business.

Offering a South-Asian modern fusion cuisine with a North East twist, the restaurant first opened to members of the public on November 15, 2023.

The Chamber, in South Shields, is celebrating its first full year in business. | Other 3rd Party

The restaurant’s management said: “Celebrating our first anniversary is an incredible achievement for us.

“The past year has been immensely challenging, overcoming so many different hurdles in tough times, with the cost of living crisis and rising inflation affecting the industry massively.

“We’ve seen some fellow neighbours unfortunately fall victim to this so we’re hugely grateful to this community for their support and enthusiasm in getting us here.

“Support local where you can as if you don’t, they’ll be gone and you may regret it.

“We’ve loved sharing our fusion cuisine and offering a different variety in our culture rich town.

The restaurant is based at the site of the former Spice One restaurant, at The Nook. | Other 3rd Party

“It hasn’t always been to everyone’s taste, but we’re excited to keep serving up memorable meals and creating new experiences for everyone who walks through our doors.

“To celebrate, we’ve put together an amazing agenda of evenings to enjoy with you. So come and join us and get into the festive celebrating spirit ahead of Christmas.”

Based at the former Spice One venue, The Chamber was the result of a £100,000 transformation to create a brand new interior that offers room for up to 80 diners at any one time.

The Chamber offers South-Asian cuisine with a "North East twist". | Other 3rd Party

To celebrate the first anniversary of opening, The Chamber is set to host a week long celebration starting on Friday, November 15.

Full details include:

Friday, November 15: Experience the excitement of a fire breather performance as guests enjoy the full menu. There will also be 10% off for table bookings of four or more.

Experience the excitement of a fire breather performance as guests enjoy the full menu. There will also be 10% off for table bookings of four or more. Saturday, November 16: Enjoy another lively evening with a fire breather and DJ. The full menu will be available and there will be 10% off for table bookings of four or more.

Enjoy another lively evening with a fire breather and DJ. The full menu will be available and there will be 10% off for table bookings of four or more. Sunday, November 17: Once again, reservations of four or more people will see 10% off their bill as they dine while acclaimed magician Chris Cross performs live.

Once again, reservations of four or more people will see 10% off their bill as they dine while acclaimed magician Chris Cross performs live. Monday, November 18: Diners will have the chance to taste The Chamber’s Mid-week Menu, which is specially priced for a mid-week treat.

Diners will have the chance to taste The Chamber’s Mid-week Menu, which is specially priced for a mid-week treat. Wednesday, November 20: The venue’s Mid-week Menu will once again be available as you dine to a backdrop of live piano music from Cameron Brown.

The venue’s Mid-week Menu will once again be available as you dine to a backdrop of live piano music from Cameron Brown. Thursday, November 21: Guests will be able to discover fresh flavours at The Chamber as the venue puts on a new menu tasting day, priced at only £20 per person. Those taking part will get to trial the new dishes before they are launched by the end of year.

The restaurant has confirmed that groups of four or more will also be 15% off the full menu Monday through to Thursday.

To secure your spot for The Chamber’s Anniversary Week, visit: https://www.thechamberrestaurant.com/ or call 0191 406 3444.