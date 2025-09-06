International Bacon Day: 12 best places for breakfast in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 6th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2025, 06:01 BST

Celebrate International Bacon Day in South Tyneside!

According to DaysoftheYear.com, Saturday, September 6, marks International Bacon Day so why not celebrate with a breakfast in South Tyneside.

Whether you’re in the mood for a full English or just after a bacon sandwich, there will be something for everyone on this list.

Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines

Take a look through at some of the best places for breakfast in South Tyneside, based on their Google reviews.

These are the best places for a full English breakfast in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews.

1. The best places for a full English in South Tyneside

These are the best places for a full English breakfast in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Village Delights, on Sunderland Road, has a 4.8* rating from 111 Google reviews.

2. Village Delights, South Shields

Village Delights, on Sunderland Road, has a 4.8* rating from 111 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Sea Change, on Ocean Road, has a 4.7* rating from 190 Google reviews.

3. Sea Change, South Shields

Sea Change, on Ocean Road, has a 4.7* rating from 190 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Cafe Ross, on Queen Street, has a 4.8* rating from 75 Google reviews.

4. Cafe Ross, South Shields

Cafe Ross, on Queen Street, has a 4.8* rating from 75 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideReviewsGoogle
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice