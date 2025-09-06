International Bacon Day: 12 best places for breakfast in South Tyneside

According to DaysoftheYear.com, Saturday, September 6, marks International Bacon Day so why not celebrate with a breakfast in South Tyneside.
Whether you’re in the mood for a full English or just after a bacon sandwich, there will be something for everyone on this list.
Take a look through at some of the best places for breakfast in South Tyneside, based on their Google reviews.
