International Chefs Day 2025: 17 of the best South Tyneside restaurants

Monday, October 20, marks International Chefs Day 2025 so to celebrate, we’ve put together a list of some of the best restaurants in South Tyneside.
Whether you’re looking for good pub food, a curry on South Shields’ Ocean Road, or an Italian-inspired meal, there is something for everyone in the borough.
Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week
We’ve put together this list based on restaurants that have a 4.5* rating or higher on their Google reviews.
Take a look below.