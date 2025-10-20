International Chefs Day 2025: 17 of the best South Tyneside restaurants

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:11 BST

These are some of the best South Tyneside restaurants, according to Google reviews.

Monday, October 20, marks International Chefs Day 2025 so to celebrate, we’ve put together a list of some of the best restaurants in South Tyneside.

Whether you’re looking for good pub food, a curry on South Shields’ Ocean Road, or an Italian-inspired meal, there is something for everyone in the borough.

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week

We’ve put together this list based on restaurants that have a 4.5* rating or higher on their Google reviews.

Take a look below.

These are some of South Tyneside's best restaurants, according to Google reviews.

1. International Chefs Day 2025 in South Tyneside

These are some of South Tyneside's best restaurants, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Masterchef Haveli, on Stanhope Road has a 4.9* rating from 264 Google reviews.

2. Masterchef Haveli, South Shields

Masterchef Haveli, on Stanhope Road has a 4.9* rating from 264 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Bistro Romano, on Front Street, in Cleadon, has a 4.8* rating from 264 Google reviews.

3. Bistro Romano, Cleadon

Bistro Romano, on Front Street, in Cleadon, has a 4.8* rating from 264 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Italianish, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, has a 4.7* rating from 518 Google reviews.

4. Italianish, South Shields

Italianish, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, has a 4.7* rating from 518 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsSouth TynesideSouth ShieldsCurry
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice