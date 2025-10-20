International Chefs Day 2025: 17 of the best South Tyneside restaurants

Monday, October 20, marks International Chefs Day 2025 so to celebrate, we’ve put together a list of some of the best restaurants in South Tyneside.

Whether you’re looking for good pub food, a curry on South Shields’ Ocean Road, or an Italian-inspired meal, there is something for everyone in the borough.

We’ve put together this list based on restaurants that have a 4.5* rating or higher on their Google reviews.

Take a look below.

1 . International Chefs Day 2025 in South Tyneside These are some of South Tyneside's best restaurants, according to Google reviews.

2 . Masterchef Haveli, South Shields Masterchef Haveli, on Stanhope Road has a 4.9* rating from 264 Google reviews.

3 . Bistro Romano, Cleadon Bistro Romano, on Front Street, in Cleadon, has a 4.8* rating from 264 Google reviews.