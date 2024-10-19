International Gin and Tonic Day: The best places in South Tyneside as selected by readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 19th Oct 2024

Today marks International Gin and Tonic Day!

Today (Saturday, October 19) is International Gin and Tonic Day and Shields Gazette readers have been sharing the best places in the borough for the iconic tipple.

The day is hosted by The Gin Guide and provides an opportunity for people around the world to enjoy one of the most popular and historic drinks.

We are blessed with a good variety of pubs and bars in South Tyneside - with everyone having their favourite.

These are the best places for a gin and tonic in South Tyneside, according to Gazette readers.

The New Cyprus Hotel, on Chichester Road, in South Shields.

2. The New Cyprus Hotel, South Shields

The New Cyprus Hotel, on Chichester Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

The Black Candle, on Dean Road, in South Shields.

3. The Black Candle, South Shields

The Black Candle, on Dean Road, in South Shields. | National World.

The Harbour Lights, on Lawe Road, in South Shields.

4. The Harbour Lights, South Shields

The Harbour Lights, on Lawe Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

