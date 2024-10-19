Today (Saturday, October 19) is International Gin and Tonic Day and Shields Gazette readers have been sharing the best places in the borough for the iconic tipple.
The day is hosted by The Gin Guide and provides an opportunity for people around the world to enjoy one of the most popular and historic drinks.
Free email newsletters from the Gazette deliver South Tyneside’s latest news and sport - sign up online here
We are blessed with a good variety of pubs and bars in South Tyneside - with everyone having their favourite.
These are the best places for a gin and tonic in South Tyneside, according to Gazette readers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.