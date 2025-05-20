While Veganuary is a hugely common way to start the year, it isn’t the only time to start cutting meat out of your diet.

A meat free diet offers health benefits as well as lowering an individual’s environmental impact, while some prefer to remove animal products from their diet simply for animal welfare purposes.

Whether you want to challenge yourself for a week or a plant based diet is something you are considering moving to full time, there are plenty of amazing sites across the North East offering incredible meals without the animal products.

As someone who has been vegetarian foe a few years now, let me take you through some of the best options I’ve found across the North East.

1 . The Good Apple A fully vegan cafe, Sunderland's Good Apple site will celebrate its 12th year in 2025. If you're in the city head over for a stunning brunch! Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2 . The Tanners Arms Over in Newcastle, The Tanner's Arms is a fantastic option for food seven days a week. The full menu includes meat options but there is no need with one of the most comprahensive meat-free menus in the city - and I'm yet to find a better vegan Sunday roast! | Google Photo Sales

3 . Pablo Eggsgobao Hugely-popular street food brand Pablo Eggsgobao brings its speciality breakfast bao buns to the North East every morning. With sites in Sunderland, Newcastle and Whitley Bay the menu inlcudes amazing meat, vegetarian and vegan options. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales