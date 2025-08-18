We aren’t short for choice when it comes to picking a place for a full English breakfast in South Tyneside.
Whether you’re a fan of everything that goes on a traditional full English or you like to swap items out, there will be something for everyone on this list.
These are the best cafes that serve a full English in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews.
The best places for a full English in South Tyneside
2. Village Delights, South Shields
Village Delights, on Sunderland Road, has a 4.8* rating from 111 Google reviews. | Google Maps
3. Sea Change, South Shields
Sea Change, on Ocean Road, has a 4.7* rating from 190 Google reviews. | Google Maps
4. Cafe Ross, South Shields
Cafe Ross, on Queen Street, has a 4.8* rating from 75 Google reviews. | Google Maps