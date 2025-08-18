I’ve ranked 12 of the best places in South Tyneside for breakfast according to Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:13 BST

South Tyneside has some great places for a fry-up.

We aren’t short for choice when it comes to picking a place for a full English breakfast in South Tyneside.

Whether you’re a fan of everything that goes on a traditional full English or you like to swap items out, there will be something for everyone on this list.

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering the day’s biggest and best stories to your inbox

These are the best cafes that serve a full English in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews.

These are the best places for a full English breakfast in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews.

1. The best places for a full English in South Tyneside

These are the best places for a full English breakfast in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Village Delights, on Sunderland Road, has a 4.8* rating from 111 Google reviews.

2. Village Delights, South Shields

Village Delights, on Sunderland Road, has a 4.8* rating from 111 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Sea Change, on Ocean Road, has a 4.7* rating from 190 Google reviews.

3. Sea Change, South Shields

Sea Change, on Ocean Road, has a 4.7* rating from 190 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Cafe Ross, on Queen Street, has a 4.8* rating from 75 Google reviews.

4. Cafe Ross, South Shields

Cafe Ross, on Queen Street, has a 4.8* rating from 75 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideReviewsGoogle
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice