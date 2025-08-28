I’ve ranked 23 eateries on South Shields’ Ocean Road based on their Google reviews

South Shields’ iconic Ocean Road is known across the North East for its wide range of world cuisines.

Whether you’re in the mood for a curry, a burger or fish and chips, there is something for everyone on Ocean Road and you definitely won’t go hungry.

We’ve ranked 23 Ocean Road eateries, such as restaurants, cafes, and takeaways according to their Google reviews.

Take a look at our gallery below.

1 . Ocean Road eateries ranked on their Google reviews. These 23 Ocean Road venues have all be ranked based on their Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Italianish Italianish has a 4.7* rating from 502 Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . El Tio El Tio has a 4.7* rating from 314 Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales