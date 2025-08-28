I’ve ranked 23 eateries on South Shields’ Ocean Road based on their Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST

There is a cuisine type for everyone on Ocean Road.

South Shields’ iconic Ocean Road is known across the North East for its wide range of world cuisines.

Whether you’re in the mood for a curry, a burger or fish and chips, there is something for everyone on Ocean Road and you definitely won’t go hungry.

We’ve ranked 23 Ocean Road eateries, such as restaurants, cafes, and takeaways according to their Google reviews.

These 23 Ocean Road venues have all be ranked based on their Google reviews.

1. Ocean Road eateries ranked on their Google reviews.

Italianish has a 4.7* rating from 502 Google reviews.

2. Italianish

El Tio has a 4.7* rating from 314 Google reviews.

3. El Tio

Cafe India has a 4.7* rating from 268 Google reviews.

4. Cafe India

