I’ve ranked every Greggs bakery in South Tyneside based on their Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 11:19 BST

We truly do love a Greggs here in the North East.

Greggs is a staple of the North East, with the bakery chain having multiple outlets across South Tyneside.

Whether you’re after an iconic sausage roll or heading along for a bacon sandwich for breakfast - there is something for everyone at the North East-based bakery.

Even though the branches are designed to offer the same standard of services, food quality, and menu items, we all know that not all Greggs bakeries are the same.

So we’ve decided to see how all of South Tyneside’s branches stack up when it comes to Google reviews.

Here is how they are ranked, from best to worst.

These are all the Greggs shops in South Tyneside ranked by their Google reviews.

1. South Tyneisde's Greggs ranked

These are all the Greggs shops in South Tyneside ranked by their Google reviews. | Google Maps

Greggs, on Frederick Street, in South Shields, has a 4.5* rating from 76 Google reviews.

2. Frederick Street, South Shields

Greggs, on Frederick Street, in South Shields, has a 4.5* rating from 76 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Greggs, at Asda, in Boldon, has a 4.5* rating from 11 Google reviews.

3. Asda, Boldon

Greggs, at Asda, in Boldon, has a 4.5* rating from 11 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Greggs, on the Bede Trade Park, in Jarrow, has a 4.4* rating from 464 Google reviews.

4. Bede Trade Park, Jarrow

Greggs, on the Bede Trade Park, in Jarrow, has a 4.4* rating from 464 Google reviews. | Google Maps

