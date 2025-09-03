I’ve ranked every Greggs bakery in South Tyneside based on their Google reviews

Greggs is a staple of the North East, with the bakery chain having multiple outlets across South Tyneside.

Whether you’re after an iconic sausage roll or heading along for a bacon sandwich for breakfast - there is something for everyone at the North East-based bakery.

Even though the branches are designed to offer the same standard of services, food quality, and menu items, we all know that not all Greggs bakeries are the same.

So we’ve decided to see how all of South Tyneside’s branches stack up when it comes to Google reviews.

Here is how they are ranked, from best to worst.

1 . South Tyneisde's Greggs ranked These are all the Greggs shops in South Tyneside ranked by their Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Frederick Street, South Shields Greggs, on Frederick Street, in South Shields, has a 4.5* rating from 76 Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Asda, Boldon Greggs, at Asda, in Boldon, has a 4.5* rating from 11 Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales