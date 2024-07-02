Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is going to be our new favourite snack 🍫

Kellogg’s is combining Rice Krispies Squares and Corn Flakes for a new breakfast bar

The bar is priced at only 75p per pack

The new breakfast cereal snack will be available in Morrisons, Tesco, ASDA and Sainsburys - with more supermarkets to follow

Two cereal superstars are teaming up for a brand-new breakfast snack bar.

Cereal company Kellogg’s, which is the brand name behind Rice Krispies and Corn Flakes has announced the launch of a new breakfast bar, which will combine the two for a delicious morning snack.

The breakfast bar which is named Rice Krispies and Corn Flakes Squares is a twist on the usual Rice Krispies Squares, with the addition of the crunch of Corn Flakes.

The uniting of the two beloved cereals will create a unique flavour, combining the light, crispy and chewy marshmallow of Rice Krispies Squares with an extra dimension of the crunchy texture of Corn Flakes.

Kellogg's has announced the release of a brand-new breakfast snack bar. (Photo credit: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com) | Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com

The multi-layered flavour of the bar is sure to be a fan favourite, which can be eaten for breakfast or as an on-the-go snack.

The new breakfast bars joins an already existing line-up of Rice Krispies Squares flavours including; Rice Krispies Squares Delightfully Chocolatey, Rice Krispies Squares Caramel and Chocolate, and Rice Krispies Squares Cookies and Cream.

Rice Krispies and Corn Flakes Squares (Photo credit: Taylor Herring) | Taylor Herring

Sam Harper, Brand Activation Lead - Snacks at Kellanova, said: “Corn Flakes have always been a much loved and celebrated part of Kellogg’s history. To be able to combine such a classic cereal product with the UK’s leading treat segment snack brand is extremely exciting.

“We worked really closely with customers to ensure the ratio of chewy Rice Krispies Squares to crunchy Corn Flakes was spot on and we can’t wait for more people to try it.”

The Rice Krispies and Corn Flake Squares will be priced at 75p for a single pack, £2.25 for a pack of four, and £3 for a pack of eight.