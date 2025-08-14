This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Lidl’s Click, Reserve, Collect service is making a return

A new smart kitchen device is available through the service

The device has 15 cooking functions in one machine

Popular discount supermarket Lidl has announced that it will be stocking an innovative new cooking appliance, which will be available for click and collect only.

Lidl has shared that the Monsieur Cuisine Smart will be available to purchase, which is a kitchen device which combines 15 cooking functions into one machine.

Lidl launches new smart cooking device - available exclusively via Lidl Plus app | Lidl

The Monsieur Cuisine Smart features 600 pre-installed recipes, voice control, and automatic programs such as weighing, mixing, steaming, chopping, searing and much more.

Here is a list of features available on the Monsieur Cuisine Smart:

Weighing

Mixing

Steaming

Stirring and Kneading

Chopping

Cooking

Searing

Emulsifying

Pureeing

Sous Vide

The exciting new gadget can be purchased as part of Lidl’s Click, Reserve, Collect service via the Lidl Plus app, which is returning following a successful trial run earlier this year.

The appliance will eventually become available to purchase in-store from Lidl's iconic middle aisle section.

It has been described as a ‘smart’ kitchen appliance, due to its multi-function, 8-inch touchscreen and voice control.

The Monsieur Cuisine Smart is set at the exclusive price of £299 for Lidl Plus app members, but will be stocked in-store for £399. Compared to popular brand alternatives, it will save Lidl shoppers up to £1,000.

You can purchase Lidl’s Monsieur Cuisine Smart from the Click, Reserve, Collect exclusive service via the Lidl Plus app from Thursday August 21. It will arrive in-store from Thursday September 4 and will be available while stocks last.

