Life After MasterChef: discover what star chef Steven Edwards has been up to 10 years on from winning

Prior to MasterChef Steven trained with some of the country’s leading chefs including Raymond Blanc, Andrew McNaughton & Chris Wheeler before moving to Horsham in 2008 joining the brigade at South Lodge Hotel - a five star country house hotel in the heart of Sussex.

There he started as a Chef de Partie, in the newly built Pass Restaurant under the guidance of renowned Michelin starred chef Matt Gillan. He then moved his way up to sous chef before becoming Head Chef at the hotels second restaurant the Camellia at just 25 years old. At that time Steven won Sussex Young Chef of the Year in 2010.

Steven now has his own restaurant Steven Edwards at Etch In Brighton & Hove and more recently he has opened Steven Edwards @ The Bingham Riverhouse in the heart of Richmond overlooking the Thames.

Laurel Ives and chef Steve Edwards during the Sunday Times Dish Magazine Lunch at Advertising Week Europe 2016 at Picturehouse Central on April 21, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Advertising Week Europe)

Life After Masterchef charts the time, moving on from winning Masterchef The Professionals to finding premises and opening his own restaurant