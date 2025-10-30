Local pub makes top-haunted list as spookiest place for a pint

Spirits aren’t just behind the bar at some pubs where you get a tingle down your spine to go with your pint.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of spooky season, Eat Drink Meet , a website that helps users discover nearby pubs, bars, and restaurants, has rounded up terrifying tales lurking in drinking establishments across the UK.

A 1959 view from Cleadon Village. | Library shot

They’ve put together a top nine haunted pubs in the country with the Toby Carvery, formerly The Britannia, in Cleadon, coming in at number three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s been many tales of hauntings at the landmark South Tyneside village pub.

Among them is a spectral Cavalier and a Catholic soldier who fought for the Royalists who are said to haunt the pub, with legend having it they relate to Civil War-era tunnel which runs under the former coaching inn.

A new pub was built on the site of a much older tavern in Victorian times.

Other tales from the pub include a phantom coach and horses, as well as a yarn involving a one-legged sailor who supposedly died on the premises in the 1800s

Other pubs on the UK’s most haunted list

1.The Lord Aberconway, London (Nicholson’s Pubs)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just moments from Liverpool Street Station in London, The Lord Aberconway pairs classic city charm with a hint of haunting mystery.

Dating back to the 19th century and named after the last chairman of the old Metropolitan Railway, this historic pub bears a plaque outside linking it to the Great Fire of London.

It’s said to be visited by the spirits of those lost in the blaze, and guests have reported eerie whispers and a lingering chill in the air.

2:The Old White Swan, York

The Old White Swan in York | NW

Based in Goodramgate in the heart of York, The Old White Swan is one of the city’s oldest pubs, dating back to the 16th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among its many legends is the tale of a group of Catholic escapees who once sought refuge here before fleeing to France. Their presence is said to still linger in this Grade II listed pub, where centuries of history and intrigue meet.

In 2018, punter Kerrie Smith-Jankowskyj made regional headlines when she snapped a selfie that supposedly features the ghost of a man. Other tales suggest the venue is haunted by a group of papists who can be seen gathering around the fire in the wee hours of the morning.

4: The Last Drop, Edinburgh

Set in Edinburgh’s historic Grassmarket, The Last Drop takes its name from the area’s final public hanging, and its chilling past still lingers today.

Said to be haunted by the entity of a young girl in medieval clothing, sightings have been reported both in the bar and the cellar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built using 17th-century stone from the original tenements which are thought to have ‘brought phantoms with them’, this characterful pub offers classic charm, real ales, and perhaps a ghostly guest or two among its regulars.

5:The Punch Bowl, York

Located in Stonegate, The Punch Bowl has welcomed guests for over four centuries, and perhaps a few who never left.

Said to be haunted by two ghosts, this traditional York pub carries a fascinating past shaped by fire, politics, and time.

Once a gathering place for the 17th-century Whigs, even the pub's name raises a toast to their favourite tipple. Its spirits are said to include a former landlord who was killed in a fire after getting trapped in the cellar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6: The Castle, Peak District

In Castleton, The Castle has stood for centuries and is rumoured to have at least four resident spirits.

Among its legends is that of a heartbroken bride said to wander the grounds, while Room 4 is famed for mysterious noises and sudden chills.

7:The Mansion House - Harvester, Reading

Set within Reading’s scenic Prospect Park, The Mansion House combines grand Georgian architecture with ghostly allure.

Alleged to be visited by the spirit of Frances Kendrick and a young girl named Olivia, the building has long been the subject of local legend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8:The Spaniards Inn, Hampstead

Perched on the edge of Hampstead Heath since the 16th century, The Spaniards Inn is one of London’s most storied and haunted pubs.

Alleged to be home to the apparition of the notorious highwayman Dick Turpin, this Grade II–listed gem has inspired literary legends from Keats to Bram Stoker.

9::Toby Carvery, Bolton

Bolton’s Watermillock House, a grand 1880s manor turned carvery, is renowned as one of the town’s most haunted locations.

Its history spans a military hospital during WW1 and a children’s hostel for Spanish Civil War refugees, whose suffering has seeped into the ornate furniture of the pub.

Visitors have reported sightings of a mysterious lady who creeps on the upper floor, leaving the eerie sounds of footsteps.