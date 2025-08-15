Marco Pierre White set to open a brand new restaurant in South Shields

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
A famous chef is bringing a new eatery to South Shields.

Mr White’s by Marco Pierre White will be a brand new 50-cover restaurant, located at Mill Dam, in South Shields

The venue, which focuses on steaks, seafood and cocktails, will be based above the popular The Log Fire Pizza Co. in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owned by Craig and Sarah Shelmerdine, the couple expect to start welcoming guests to the venue in early October - with the new restaurant set to create more than 10 full and part-time jobs in its opening phase.

Craig and Sarah Shelmerdine with Marco Pierre White.placeholder image
Craig and Sarah Shelmerdine with Marco Pierre White. | Other 3rd Party

Craig commented: “We’re hugely excited to be opening Mr White’s and will continue with the Log Fire Pizza Co downstairs.

“The area has undergone significant regeneration in recent years with new housing and local colleges relocating here so it’s been great for the town and area as a whole and this new venue will only add to that.

“We originally met Marco a few years back when he was visiting his restaurant in Durham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering the day’s biggest and best stories to your inbox

“We then got talking about our pizza operation and with his Italian heritage was naturally interested and has given us some fantastic advice.

“Mr White’s is all about providing an experience that’s easy to access, in a charming setting and for the guest who wishes to enjoy easy, affordable dining and where sharing dishes, cocktails and a dining experience like no other is on the menu.”

The restaurant will focus on steaks, seafood and cocktails.placeholder image
The restaurant will focus on steaks, seafood and cocktails. | Other 3rd Party

Sarah has given potential customers an insight into what they can expect from Mr White’s when it opens later this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “The room is light and airy and has fabulous views out across the Tyne so will be a wonderful place to enjoy a meal and drink.

“The interior, the food and service will all stay true to Marco’s ethos of providing a place that appeals to a wide range of guest.

“It’s not Michelin starred food, but a place where guests will feel comfortable any time of the day.

“Expect only the best in food and drinks, with a dining style of class, vibrancy and fun for those looking for the perfect spot to dine and enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An example of how Mr White's South Shields will look when it opens in October.placeholder image
An example of how Mr White's South Shields will look when it opens in October. | Other 3rd Party

“If you just want a cocktail, then that’s fine. If you want to go all out and have a three-course meal, then that’s fine as well.

“We’re in the business of giving people a delicious meal, where the atmosphere is relaxed and service attentive and that is what Mr White’s will be all about.”

For more information about Mr White’s by Marco Pierre White in South Shields, visit: https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/mr-whites/south-shields.

Related topics:South ShieldsRestaurantMichelinFoodBusiness
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice