Marco Pierre White set to open a brand new restaurant in South Shields

A famous chef is bringing a new eatery to South Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr White’s by Marco Pierre White will be a brand new 50-cover restaurant, located at Mill Dam, in South Shields

The venue, which focuses on steaks, seafood and cocktails, will be based above the popular The Log Fire Pizza Co. in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owned by Craig and Sarah Shelmerdine, the couple expect to start welcoming guests to the venue in early October - with the new restaurant set to create more than 10 full and part-time jobs in its opening phase.

Craig and Sarah Shelmerdine with Marco Pierre White. | Other 3rd Party

Craig commented: “We’re hugely excited to be opening Mr White’s and will continue with the Log Fire Pizza Co downstairs.

“The area has undergone significant regeneration in recent years with new housing and local colleges relocating here so it’s been great for the town and area as a whole and this new venue will only add to that.

“We originally met Marco a few years back when he was visiting his restaurant in Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We then got talking about our pizza operation and with his Italian heritage was naturally interested and has given us some fantastic advice.

“Mr White’s is all about providing an experience that’s easy to access, in a charming setting and for the guest who wishes to enjoy easy, affordable dining and where sharing dishes, cocktails and a dining experience like no other is on the menu.”

The restaurant will focus on steaks, seafood and cocktails. | Other 3rd Party

Sarah has given potential customers an insight into what they can expect from Mr White’s when it opens later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The room is light and airy and has fabulous views out across the Tyne so will be a wonderful place to enjoy a meal and drink.

“The interior, the food and service will all stay true to Marco’s ethos of providing a place that appeals to a wide range of guest.

“It’s not Michelin starred food, but a place where guests will feel comfortable any time of the day.

“Expect only the best in food and drinks, with a dining style of class, vibrancy and fun for those looking for the perfect spot to dine and enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An example of how Mr White's South Shields will look when it opens in October. | Other 3rd Party

“If you just want a cocktail, then that’s fine. If you want to go all out and have a three-course meal, then that’s fine as well.

“We’re in the business of giving people a delicious meal, where the atmosphere is relaxed and service attentive and that is what Mr White’s will be all about.”

For more information about Mr White’s by Marco Pierre White in South Shields, visit: https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/mr-whites/south-shields.