Marco Pierre White set to open a brand new restaurant in South Shields
Mr White’s by Marco Pierre White will be a brand new 50-cover restaurant, located at Mill Dam, in South Shields
The venue, which focuses on steaks, seafood and cocktails, will be based above the popular The Log Fire Pizza Co. in the town.
Owned by Craig and Sarah Shelmerdine, the couple expect to start welcoming guests to the venue in early October - with the new restaurant set to create more than 10 full and part-time jobs in its opening phase.
Craig commented: “We’re hugely excited to be opening Mr White’s and will continue with the Log Fire Pizza Co downstairs.
“The area has undergone significant regeneration in recent years with new housing and local colleges relocating here so it’s been great for the town and area as a whole and this new venue will only add to that.
“We originally met Marco a few years back when he was visiting his restaurant in Durham.
“We then got talking about our pizza operation and with his Italian heritage was naturally interested and has given us some fantastic advice.
“Mr White’s is all about providing an experience that’s easy to access, in a charming setting and for the guest who wishes to enjoy easy, affordable dining and where sharing dishes, cocktails and a dining experience like no other is on the menu.”
Sarah has given potential customers an insight into what they can expect from Mr White’s when it opens later this year.
She added: “The room is light and airy and has fabulous views out across the Tyne so will be a wonderful place to enjoy a meal and drink.
“The interior, the food and service will all stay true to Marco’s ethos of providing a place that appeals to a wide range of guest.
“It’s not Michelin starred food, but a place where guests will feel comfortable any time of the day.
“Expect only the best in food and drinks, with a dining style of class, vibrancy and fun for those looking for the perfect spot to dine and enjoy.
“If you just want a cocktail, then that’s fine. If you want to go all out and have a three-course meal, then that’s fine as well.
“We’re in the business of giving people a delicious meal, where the atmosphere is relaxed and service attentive and that is what Mr White’s will be all about.”
For more information about Mr White’s by Marco Pierre White in South Shields, visit: https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/mr-whites/south-shields.