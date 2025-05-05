We are now into the month of May, which means experiencing bouts of warm weather.

During this time, we may be spending more time with our loved ones in the sunshine.

A great way to spend quality time with others is to visit a restaurant or pub to enjoy a meal together.

Here are 10 of the best restaurant and pub deals that you can take advantage of in May 2025.

1 . Prezzo Prezzo is offering a ‘buy 1 main, get the 2nd for £1’ deal which will run until Thursday May 22. It is also offering 25% off all food until Thursday May 15. | Electric Egg Ltd. - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Zizzi Zizzi is offering 30% off all food for spring. As part of its Zillionaire’s Club, Zizzi are offering the deal from Monday to Friday all day and from 5pm on Sundays. The offer will run until Thursday May 22. | William - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . Bella Italia Bella Italia is offering a set menu deal, which includes two courses from £19.95 or three courses from £22.95. | Wendy - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

4 . TGI Fridays TGI Friday is currently offering a deal which includes 25% off your bill across food and drink. The deal runs all day from Monday to Friday for a limited time. | Jerome - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales