McDonalds in and around South Tyneside: Every McDonalds in the region and their Google review ratings

They are fast, reliable and great for kids, but how do McDonalds in and around South Tyneside rank?
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 24th May 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:00 BST

If you love your fast food there is no doubt you will have a favourite McDonald’s near where you live, but how does that branch rank among others across South Tyneside and the surrounding area?

We’ve trawled through Google reviews to get the rating of all the McDonald’s which are easy accessible from all corners of South Tyneside to give you the definitive list of golden arch locations in the area.

McDonalds in and around South Tyneside: Every McDonalds in the region and their Google review ratings (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

1. GettyImages-1235990662.jpg

McDonalds in and around South Tyneside: Every McDonalds in the region and their Google review ratings (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo: Naomi Baker

The McDonalds site in Roker, Sunderland has a 3.8 rating from 1,400.

2. Roker, Sunderland

The McDonalds site in Roker, Sunderland has a 3.8 rating from 1,400. Photo: Google

The McDonalds site just off Wessington Way in Sunderland has a 3.8 rating from 1,217 reviews.

3. Wessington Way, Sunderland

The McDonalds site just off Wessington Way in Sunderland has a 3.8 rating from 1,217 reviews. Photo: Google

The McDonalds on Park Road between Hebburn and Gateshead has a 3.7 rating from 2,181 reviews.

4. Park Road, Gateshead

The McDonalds on Park Road between Hebburn and Gateshead has a 3.7 rating from 2,181 reviews. Photo: Google

