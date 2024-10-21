Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With spooky season in full swing, McDonald’s is giving customers the chance to enjoy a ghoulishly good deal this Monday.

A fan-favourite menu item will be available at a bargain price, exclusively through the McDonald’s App.

The popular 6 Chicken McNuggets® is up for grabs at 50% off the usual price, at a delicious £1.39.

McDonald’s treat customers to half-price McNuggets for one day only.

Customers can savour the golden, tender 100% chicken breast bites while taking advantage of a huge 50% discount.

Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase this deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offer will get you 139 points when picking up 6 Chicken McNuggets®.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.

Terms & Conditions

October 21st – 50% off 6 Chicken Nuggets (£1.39)

*Purchase one 6 Chicken McNuggets® for £1.39. Offer only valid between 00:01-04:59 and 11:00-23:59 on 21 October 2024. Only via the 'Offers' section of the McDonald's (UK) app. 18+. One-time use. Delivery fees apply. Participating restaurants only. Indicative saving of at least 50% is compared to standard restaurant price. Subject to availability and opening hours. See https://mc-ds.uk/mcmonday-terms for full T&Cs.