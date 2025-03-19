A new Mexican food truck will be rolling into a huge food festival this weekend.

Motel Mexicana

To mark its first anniversary since opening its doors in Mosley Street, in Newcastle city centre, Motel Mexicana will be debuting its new food truck at Feastopia.

Featuring a host of street food traders, live music, cook offs and eating challenges, Feastopia will take over Times Square this weekend, from Friday, March 21 to Sunday, March 23.

Visitors will be able to get a sneak peek of the Mexican restaurant’s new menu, which will be available from April, and the team with give away free samples of authentic Latin cuisine from the food truck on the Saturday of the event.

The truck will be showcasing the food Motel Mexicana has become renowned for and will then be out and about at other festivals and events in the city and beyond.

Since launching last year following a £500,000 refurbishment, Motel Mexicana has gone from strength to strength.

Co-owner, Aidan Savage, said “We’re very excited to have people come along this weekend and get a preview of what our new menus are going to be like, ahead of them being officially available on the 5 April.”

The three-day Feastopia event is free to attend and has been brought to the city by the same team behind popular food and drink market HWKRLAND.

The festival takes place in a heated marquee and is family and dog-friendly.

There will be a host of global street food traders including Acropolis, Hatch 76, Truly Madly Pizza, Parmorama, Craving Asian, The Little Fishy and more.