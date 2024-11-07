Morrisons has refreshed its Café menu in partnership with Birds Eye to launch favourite items that are staples for millions of family homes across the UK and provide customers with nutritious meals that are good for both taste buds and pockets.

Customers can now enjoy new dishes on the Kids’ and Classics menu in all Morrisons Cafés. Thanks to the new partnership with Birds Eye and the ongoing Morrisons Kids Eat Free offer, the Birds Eye meals on the Kids’ Menu can be claimed for free, including a kids’ drink, when purchased alongside any adult meal over £5, from The Breakfasts, The Classics or The Chippy. This offer is available all day, every day, to any child aged under 16 in Morrisons Cafés nationwide.

The new kids’ menu includes Breakfast “On Waffles” for £3.95 where a choice of two toppings come served on Birds Eye Mini Waffles. The choice of toppings includes Heinz Baked Beanz, eggs (scrambled or fried) or sausages – with vegan options available too.

Little ones can now also build their own main meal which includes a main, side and vegetables for £3.95. Mains to choose from are Birds Eye Chicken Dippers, Birds Eye Fish Fingers, Green Cuisine Veggie Fingers or Goodfella’s Mini 4 Cheese Pizza; whilst sides include Birds Eye Waffle Fries, Birds Eye Mini Waffles or Aunt Bessie’s Mash and Yorkshire Pudding. These can be served with a choice of Birds Eye Garden Peas or Steamfresh Family Favourite vegetables.

Adults can also grab a new Birds Eye Chicken Shop Ultimate Fillet Burger or Birds Eye Steamfresh Mediterranean Vegetable & Tomato Pasta with Garlic Bread for £7.50 and £7 respectively.

Ensuring littles ones are eating a healthy, nutritious and varied diet can often be a challenge for many parents. The Birds Eye menu offers families reassurance that they are unlocking nutrients, and contributing towards recommended daily portions[1].

Sean Gill, Cafeì Director at Morrisons, said: “Birds Eye has been producing quality frozen products for over 75 years. They share our commitment to help people have access to nutritious, quality food at an affordable price and we are delighted to have them on board to offer more options on our Café menu that people know and love, whilst being suitable for all the family.”

Shaun Smith, General Manager at Birds Eye, said: “Morrisons ‘Kids Eat Free’ is a fantastic nationwide initiative and we are delighted that Birds Eye can support it. As the most bought frozen food brand in the UK[2], we are committed to making quality nutrition accessible for all, and this partnership means that we’re able to extend our support further, reassuring families that their children will eat a delicious nutritious meal.”

For more information on the Morrisons Café, please visit; https://my.morrisons.com/morrisons-cafe/.