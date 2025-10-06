National Curry Week 2025: 17 of the best South Tyneside restaurants

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:09 BST

There is only one way to celebrate National Curry Week.

Now in its 27th year, National Curry Week encourages people to use and support their local curry houses and it is fair to say that we have plenty of choose from in South Tyneside.

To mark the occasion, we’ve rounded up some of the borough’s top curry houses – according to Google reviews.

National Curry Week runs from Monday, October 6, until Sunday, October 12, and these are some of the best places to celebrate across South Tyneside.

1. National Curry Week 2025

These are some of the best places for a curry in South Tyneside. | Google Maps

Masterchef Haveli, on Stanhope Road has a 4.9* rating from 255 Google reviews.

2. Masterchef Haveli, South Shields

Masterchef Haveli, on Stanhope Road has a 4.9* rating from 255 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Lasun, on Dean Road, has a 4.7* rating from 271 Google reviews.

3. Lasun, South Shields

Lasun, on Dean Road, has a 4.7* rating from 271 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Cafe India, on Ocean Road, has a 4.7* rating from 269 Google reviews.

4. Cafe India, South Shields

Cafe India, on Ocean Road, has a 4.7* rating from 269 Google reviews. | Google Maps

