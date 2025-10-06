National Curry Week 2025: 17 of the best South Tyneside restaurants

Now in its 27th year, National Curry Week encourages people to use and support their local curry houses and it is fair to say that we have plenty of choose from in South Tyneside.

To mark the occasion, we’ve rounded up some of the borough’s top curry houses – according to Google reviews.

National Curry Week runs from Monday, October 6, until Sunday, October 12, and these are some of the best places to celebrate across South Tyneside.

2 . Masterchef Haveli, South Shields Masterchef Haveli, on Stanhope Road has a 4.9* rating from 255 Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Lasun, South Shields Lasun, on Dean Road, has a 4.7* rating from 271 Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales