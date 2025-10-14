National Dessert Day 2025: 15 of the best South Tyneside sweet treat venues

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th Oct 2025, 11:03 BST

Celebrate National Dessert Day 2025 with a sweet treat.

Tuesday, October 14, marks National Dessert Day 2025 and we have plenty of places in South Tyneside where you can pick up a sweet treat.

From ice cream parlours to handmake chocolate, there is something for everyone on this list.

Take a look through some of the best dessert venues in South Tyneside, according to their Google reviews.

These are some of the best places to celebrate National Dessert Day in South Tyneside.

1. National Dessert Day 2025 in South Tyneside

These are some of the best places to celebrate National Dessert Day in South Tyneside. | Google Maps

Derrie's Delights, on East Stainton Street, in South Shields, has a 5* rating from 16 Google reviews.

2. Derrie's Delights, South Shields

Derrie's Delights, on East Stainton Street, in South Shields, has a 5* rating from 16 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Lee's Family Bakers, on Stanhope Road, in South Shields, has a 4.9* rating from 651 Google reviews.

3. Lee's Family Bakers, South Shields

Lee's Family Bakers, on Stanhope Road, in South Shields, has a 4.9* rating from 651 Google reviews. | Google Maps

The Canny Chocolate Company, on Henry Robson Way, South Shields, has a 4.9* rating from 64 Google reviews.

4. The Canny Chocolate Company, South Shields

The Canny Chocolate Company, on Henry Robson Way, South Shields, has a 4.9* rating from 64 Google reviews. | Google Maps

