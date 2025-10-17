National Pasta Day 2025: These are 15 of the best Italian restaurants in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 17th Oct 2025, 10:19 BST

It’s National Pasta Day so celebrate by visiting an Italian restaurant.

Friday, October 17, marks National Pasta Day 2025 and we have plenty of places to get involved in the celebrations here in South Tyneside.

As a way of enjoying the day, we’ve put together a list of the borough’s top Italian restaurants, based on their Google reviews.

Everyone has their favourite pasta day so whether you’re after a carbonara or a lasagne, there is something on this list.

Take a look below.

These are the best Italian restaurants in South Tyneside for National Pasta Day 2025.

1. National Pasta Day 2025 in South Tyneside

These are the best Italian restaurants in South Tyneside for National Pasta Day 2025. | Google Maps

Bistro Romano, on Front Street, in Cleadon, has a 4.8* rating from 264 Google reviews.

2. Bistro Romano, Cleadon

Bistro Romano, on Front Street, in Cleadon, has a 4.8* rating from 264 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Up North Pizzeria & Deli, on Sea Winnings Way, has a 4.8* rating from 243 Google reviews.

3. Up North Pizzeria & Deli, South Shields

Up North Pizzeria & Deli, on Sea Winnings Way, has a 4.8* rating from 243 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Mamma Mia Ristorante Pizzeria, on East Street, in Whitburn, has a 4.8* rating from 213 Google reviews.

4. Mamma Mia Ristorante Pizzeria, Whitburn

Mamma Mia Ristorante Pizzeria, on East Street, in Whitburn, has a 4.8* rating from 213 Google reviews. | Google Maps

