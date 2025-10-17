Friday, October 17, marks National Pasta Day 2025 and we have plenty of places to get involved in the celebrations here in South Tyneside.

As a way of enjoying the day, we’ve put together a list of the borough’s top Italian restaurants, based on their Google reviews.

Everyone has their favourite pasta day so whether you’re after a carbonara or a lasagne, there is something on this list.

Take a look below.

1 . National Pasta Day 2025 in South Tyneside These are the best Italian restaurants in South Tyneside for National Pasta Day 2025. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Bistro Romano, Cleadon Bistro Romano, on Front Street, in Cleadon, has a 4.8* rating from 264 Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Up North Pizzeria & Deli, South Shields Up North Pizzeria & Deli, on Sea Winnings Way, has a 4.8* rating from 243 Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales