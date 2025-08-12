National Prosecco Day falls on Wednesday, August 13, so what better way to celebrate than by booking a bottomless brunch.
There are plenty of options in South Tyneside, all of which serve a wide range of drinks so it won’t be a problem if you’re not a fan of prosecco.
Whether you’re looking for a cocktail bar or a more traditional pub setting, there will be something on this list for everyone.
Take a look at these 15 venues that serve bottomless brunch in South Tyneside.