The Shields Gazette Morning Update 9 September, 2025

National Seafood Month 2025: The 21 best places for fish and chips in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 21st Oct 2025, 12:54 BST

Celebrate National Seafood Month 2025 in South Tyneside.

The entire month of October is National Seafood Month so what better what to celebrate than with the iconic British meal of fish and chips.

We have plenty of fish and chip shops here in South Tyneside so there is plenty to choose from.

All the venues on this list have been ranked according to their Google reviews

Take a look through.

Daniela's, on Front Street, in East Boldon, has a 4.8* rating from 290 Google reviews.

1. Daniela's Fish Bar, East Boldon

Daniela's, on Front Street, in East Boldon, has a 4.8* rating from 290 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Frydays, on Smithy Street, in South Shields, has a 4.7* rating from 449 Google reviews.

2. Frydays, South Shields

Frydays, on Smithy Street, in South Shields, has a 4.7* rating from 449 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Colmans Seafood Temple, on Sea Road, in South Shields, has a 4.6* rating from 2,974 Google reviews.

3. Colmans Seafood Temple, South Shields

Colmans Seafood Temple, on Sea Road, in South Shields, has a 4.6* rating from 2,974 Google reviews. | National World

Colmans Fish and Chips, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, has a 4.6* rating from 2,728 Google reviews.

4. Colmans Fish and Chips, South Shields

Colmans Fish and Chips, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, has a 4.6* rating from 2,728 Google reviews. | Google Maps

