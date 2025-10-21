National Seafood Month 2025: The 21 best places for fish and chips in South Tyneside

The entire month of October is National Seafood Month so what better what to celebrate than with the iconic British meal of fish and chips.
We have plenty of fish and chip shops here in South Tyneside so there is plenty to choose from.
All the venues on this list have been ranked according to their Google reviews
1. Daniela's Fish Bar, East Boldon
Daniela's, on Front Street, in East Boldon, has a 4.8* rating from 290 Google reviews. | Google Maps
2. Frydays, South Shields
Frydays, on Smithy Street, in South Shields, has a 4.7* rating from 449 Google reviews. | Google Maps
3. Colmans Seafood Temple, South Shields
Colmans Seafood Temple, on Sea Road, in South Shields, has a 4.6* rating from 2,974 Google reviews. | National World
4. Colmans Fish and Chips, South Shields
Colmans Fish and Chips, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, has a 4.6* rating from 2,728 Google reviews. | Google Maps