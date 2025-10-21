National Seafood Month 2025: The 21 best places for fish and chips in South Tyneside

The entire month of October is National Seafood Month so what better what to celebrate than with the iconic British meal of fish and chips.

We have plenty of fish and chip shops here in South Tyneside so there is plenty to choose from.

All the venues on this list have been ranked according to their Google reviews

Take a look through.

1 . Daniela's Fish Bar, East Boldon Daniela's, on Front Street, in East Boldon, has a 4.8* rating from 290 Google reviews.

2 . Frydays, South Shields Frydays, on Smithy Street, in South Shields, has a 4.7* rating from 449 Google reviews.

3 . Colmans Seafood Temple, South Shields Colmans Seafood Temple, on Sea Road, in South Shields, has a 4.6* rating from 2,974 Google reviews.