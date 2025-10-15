National Shawarma Day 2025: 13 of the best places for a kebab in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 15th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

Celebrate National Shawarma Day 2025 with a kebab in South Tyneside.

Wednesday, October 15, marks National Shawarma Day 2025 and there are plenty of places here in South Tyneside to celebrate.

We’ve put together a list of the best places for a kebab in the borough, based on their Google reviews.

Whether you’re in the mood to head out for a meal or perhaps just grab a takeaway to enjoy at home, then there is something for everyone on this list.

Take a look below.

These are some of the best places for a kebab in South Tyneside, based on Google reviews.

1. Best places for a kebab in South Tyneside

These are some of the best places for a kebab in South Tyneside, based on Google reviews. | Google Maps

Tiger Grill, Cambridge Avenue, in Hebburn, has a 5* rating from 51 Google reviews.

2. Tiger Grill, Hebburn

Tiger Grill, Cambridge Avenue, in Hebburn, has a 5* rating from 51 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Abdul Kitchen, on Ellison Street, in Jarrow, has a 5* rating from 10 Google reviews.

3. Abdul Kitchen, Jarrow

Abdul Kitchen, on Ellison Street, in Jarrow, has a 5* rating from 10 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Conelab Street Food, on Kirkstone Avenue, in Jarrow, has a 4.9* rating from 76 Google reviews.

4. Conelab Street Food, Jarrow

Conelab Street Food, on Kirkstone Avenue, in Jarrow, has a 4.9* rating from 76 Google reviews. | Google Maps

