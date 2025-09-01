National Tofu Day: These are 10 of the North East’s best dedicated vegan restaurants

Monday, September 1, marks National Tofu Day here in the UK and what better way to celebrate than with a nice vegan/vegetarian meal.
The day aims to celebrate tofu, the bean paste meal replacement, that is enjoyed and appreciated by people across the world.
It can be prepared in a wide number of ways and placed in so many dishes that it can be the perfect way to avoid eating meat while still getting a good amount of protein in your diet.
To celebrate, we’ve put together a list of some of the best dedicated vegan restaurants across Newcastle, North Tyneside, and South Tyneside.
Take a look below.