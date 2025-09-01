National Tofu Day: These are 10 of the North East’s best dedicated vegan restaurants

Monday, September 1, marks National Tofu Day here in the UK and what better way to celebrate than with a nice vegan/vegetarian meal.

The day aims to celebrate tofu, the bean paste meal replacement, that is enjoyed and appreciated by people across the world.

It can be prepared in a wide number of ways and placed in so many dishes that it can be the perfect way to avoid eating meat while still getting a good amount of protein in your diet.

To celebrate, we’ve put together a list of some of the best dedicated vegan restaurants across Newcastle, North Tyneside, and South Tyneside.

Take a look below.

1 . Dedicated vegan cafes/restaurants on National Tofu Day These are some of the North East's best dedicated vegan cafes/restaurants, according to Google reviews.

2 . VEGANATOMY, Newcastle VEGANATOMY, on Chillingham Road, in Newcastle, has a 5* rating from 106 Google reviews.

3 . Earthlings - The Healing Café, Newcastle Earthlings - The Healing Café, on Buckingham Street, in Newcastle has a 4.9* rating from 235 Google reviews.