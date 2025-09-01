National Tofu Day: These are 10 of the North East’s best dedicated vegan restaurants

By Ryan Smith

Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:33 BST

Celebrate National Tofu Day at one of these highly rated vegan restaurants.

Monday, September 1, marks National Tofu Day here in the UK and what better way to celebrate than with a nice vegan/vegetarian meal.

The day aims to celebrate tofu, the bean paste meal replacement, that is enjoyed and appreciated by people across the world.

It can be prepared in a wide number of ways and placed in so many dishes that it can be the perfect way to avoid eating meat while still getting a good amount of protein in your diet.

To celebrate, we’ve put together a list of some of the best dedicated vegan restaurants across Newcastle, North Tyneside, and South Tyneside.

Take a look below.

These are some of the North East's best dedicated vegan cafes/restaurants, according to Google reviews.

1. Dedicated vegan cafes/restaurants on National Tofu Day

These are some of the North East's best dedicated vegan cafes/restaurants, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps

VEGANATOMY, on Chillingham Road, in Newcastle, has a 5* rating from 106 Google reviews.

2. VEGANATOMY, Newcastle

VEGANATOMY, on Chillingham Road, in Newcastle, has a 5* rating from 106 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Earthlings - The Healing Café, on Buckingham Street, in Newcastle has a 4.9* rating from 235 Google reviews.

3. Earthlings - The Healing Café, Newcastle

Earthlings - The Healing Café, on Buckingham Street, in Newcastle has a 4.9* rating from 235 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Peas and Libertea, on Front Street, in Whitley Bay, has a 4.9* rating from 42 Google reviews.

4. Peas and Libertea, Whitley Bay

Peas and Libertea, on Front Street, in Whitley Bay, has a 4.9* rating from 42 Google reviews. | Google Maps

