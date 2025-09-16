A new South Shields riverside café-bar has boosted confidence in plans to regenerate the town centre, especially as residents call for more places to eat, drink and socialise.

Ferry View, a container-style venue at the ferry terminal, is among the latest investment in South Shields’ riverside and Mill Dam area.

The area was identified by South Tyneside Council’s ‘Our South Shields Conversation’ consultation as a priority location for improvement.

Ferry View offers customers locally roasted coffee, Dutch-inspired street food and cycle friendly facilities.

The menu includes Dutch fries made with ingredients imported from the Netherlands, a selection of teas and coffees, sweet treats and a range of alcoholic drinks.

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport at South Tyneside Council, with Kenny Coates, owner of Ferry View, in South Shields.

The venue has also teamed up with The Electric Bike Shed to provide pedal-assist bike hire from the venue, encouraging residents and visitors to explore the North East coastline by bike.

Councillor Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport at South Tyneside Council, has welcomed the latest addition to South Shields’ riverside.

She said: “Our masterplan for South Shields was shaped by what people told us in the Our South Shields Conservation consultation.

“You asked for more food and drink venues, a livelier riverside, and more ways to enjoy active travel, and Ferry View is a fantastic example of how we are responding.

“It brings new life to the Mill Dam area, creates a welcoming social space on the waterfront and shows confidence in the exciting regeneration and investment taking place across South Shields.”

Since opening in July, Ferry View has quickly become a popular destination for families, walkers, cyclists and visitors enjoying views of the River Tyne.

Co-owned by hospitality entrepreneur Kenny Coates, and his dad Kenneth Collins, the pair have expressed their joy at the early success the business has received.

Ferry View, in South Shields, has become popular with visitors since it opened in July.

Kenny said: “We’ve been delighted by the response so far.

“After visiting Amsterdam, I wanted to bring a taste of that café culture here, where people can meet, enjoy great food and drink, and spend more time by the water.

“It’s brilliant to see so many people embracing it already.”

Plans are already being put in place to create an ‘après ski’-style experience as we approach the winter months, complete with heaters and a covered outdoor seating area.

For more details about Ferry View, visit: https://theferryview.co.uk/.