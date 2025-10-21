PIzza Hut has confirmed the full list of UK restaurants set to close.

A total of 68 locations across the UK will close after the company behind its UK venues fell into administration.

A further 11 delivery sites will also close as part of a restructuring which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.

Pizza Hut is to shut 68 restaurants after the company behind its UK venues fell into administration. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal, saving 64 sites.

Just the one site across Tyne and Wear is set to close. This is at the Silverlink Retail Park in North Tyneside, although others across the wider North East will also be impacted.

The PIzza Hut at Durham City Retail Park is also set to close alongside the town centre restaurant in Hartlepool. Slightly further south, the town centre site in Middlesbrough is also closing.

The move comes six weeks after HMRC had filed a winding-up petition against Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut UK’s previous owner Heart with Smart Limited went bust owing £40m to investor Pricoa Capital, which had backed a management buyout, and DC London Pie only bought the company last year.