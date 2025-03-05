Expect Geordie Banger battered sausage, proper pies and, of course, fish and chips on the menu as Colmans opens its first restaurant north of the Tyne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colmans at Fenwick | Submitted

The South Shields institution, which has been a firm favourite in South Tyneside for more than 100 years, is marking a new chapter by opening a restaurant in Fenwick Newcastle.

Housed on the first floor of the department store, the fifth generation family business will open its new venture on Thursday, March 20, and will also be serving grilled and gluten-free options for shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colmans have been serving fish and chips to the people of South Shields since 1905.

Their takeaway and sit in restaurant Colmans Fish and Chips, which is located on Ocean Road, opened in 1926 and was their only venue until 2017 when they expanded the business.

Colmans has been the family business for five generations | Submitted

The team gave new life to the old Gandhi’s Temple, built in 1931 on the seafront, to create sister business Colmans Seafood Temple, just yards from where the Colmans journey started with a beach shack 120 years ago.

Speaking about their latest venture, Richard Colman, director at Colmans Fish and Chips, said: “Just like fish and chips, Fenwick is associated with family, tradition and timeless experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see so many generations enjoying priceless family time at Colmans — parents, children and grandchildren — and it’s always been the same at Fenwick.

“Last year was the first time I got to take my son to see the Christmas window and it’s moments like that which remain with families forever.

“We want Colmans Fish and Chips to become part of a special Fenwick experience that’s synonymous with growing up in the North East.”

Colmans Seafood Temple | Submitted

Colmans is the latest local food partnership for Fenwick which recently teamed up with Blacks Corner to open a wine and cheese bar in the Food Hall area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran McBride, Store Director at Fenwick, added “We are delighted to partner with fellow North East founded family brand Colmans to launch Colmans Fish and Chips at Fenwick. If you’re looking for the best fish and chips in the region then look no further.

“With a legion of celebrity fans and a reputation for absolute quality, this collaboration is one we are incredibly excited about and we’re confident that our customers will love the Colmans and Fenwick experience.

“The launch reinforces the Fenwick restaurant offer which continues to evolve through unexpected collaborations, new Fenwick concepts and an all-round innovative customer experience.”

Speaking about the menu at Fenwick, Richard said: “Fish and chips fried traditionally will be the focus. We know what we do well and don’t intend to veer too far from that!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, you might go to a fish and chip shop but fancy a battered sausage too. We understand that so we’re going to take those elements and make them into cool, trendy sides.

“We're partnering with local independents like Geordie Bangers for a bespoke battered sausage and Chris Eagle at Great North Provisions for a really good pie.

“We'll also have some great grilled and gluten free options too for those who aren't feeling the fried choices.”

Small plates will also include mushy pea fritters, king prawn tacos, Spam hash browns, mackerel pâté and more.

Opening times

Mon-Sat 11.30-6.30pm Sun 11.30-4.30pm. Last reservation 1.5 hours before closing.

Reservations are now open for Colmans at Fenwick here.