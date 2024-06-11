Orangegrass Restaurant Relocates to Enhance Accessibility for All Patrons
Orangegrass Restaurant has been trading since 2010 and has always occupied the upstairs of the building on Mount Terrace, South Shields. However, after some clients found it difficult to navigate the upstairs location, the decision was made to relocate downstairs to make the venue more inclusive.
Known for its authentic Thai food, Orangegrass Restaurant has been a stalwart in the South Shields community. The new ground floor location will continue to offer the same high-quality dining experience while ensuring greater accessibility for all guests.
Manager atOrangegrass, Titu Akthar said:
“It was clear that the location of the venue was affecting some clients with limited mobility, so the decision was made to relocate downstairs for their ease. We want to include all of our clients, so if this is one positive step that we can do to improve things for them, we will.”