Our South Shields restaurant opened in 1977 but now is the right time to move

A popular South Shields restaurant is on the move.

Radhuni, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, has announced it will be closing on Sunday, June 1, ahead of the restaurant opening in its new location on Thursday, June 5.

Diners of the popular restaurant, which has been in the town since 1977, need not worry as it isn’t moving very far.

Rather than being based at 84-94 Ocean Road, Radhuni will instead be based at 166-170 Ocean Road.

Kowsar Choudhury, who managers the restaurant alongside his brother Kamal, has told the Shields Gazette why the business is moving to a new location, almost 50 years after it opened.

Radhuni, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, is set to move to a new location. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “Our late dad opened by the restaurant in 1977 under the name, The Curry Mahal, then in the mid 80s, it was rebranded to Naseeb - which was a popular name at the time.

“My dad semi-retired in 1992 before fully retiring in 1994 and since then, my brother and I took over the business.

“There was a Ladbrokes next door to us but we took it over in 2008 and expanded the restaurant before we did the same again in 2015 to create a lounge.

Renovation work is almost complete at the new Radhuni site. | Other 3rd Party

“So over the years, we’ve made it what it is now but with that comes additional running costs and business rates so that is the main reason why we are relocating.

“As we look ahead to the next 10-15 years, it was the best option for us to move further along the road.”

Kowsar also revealed that renovation work at the new venue is almost finished, with the décor bringing something new to Ocean Road.

He added: “The new venue is looking good, we’ve been carrying out some work to it and the final touches will be done over the weekend.

“Then the team will be going in next week for a final clean ahead of setting it up for opening on June 5.

“Our customers have told us that they are looking forward to the move, a few have said they will miss this place as we’ve been here for a very long time but hopefully the new place will be just as good.

A look at the bar in the new Radhuni restaurant. | Other 3rd Party

“Hopefully we will continue to meet their expectations, we’ve done something a bit different with the décor than what you would see on Ocean Road.

“We plan to keep the new restaurant as it is for the time being but we do have plans in the future to add more covers.”

You can keep up to date with everything that is happening at Radhuni by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/Radhuni90.

