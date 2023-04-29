Outdoor shipping container venue set to open in Newcastle city centre next month

The shipping container complex, named ‘Frate’, is due to open to members of the public in Newcastle city centre in May.

The cutrators of Market Shaker, Pumphreys and The Dog & Parrot are behind the city centre’s newest venue, which is set to begin trading on Friday, May 26 - just in time for the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

The open-air venue is being made up of recycled freight containers and will be based behind Grey Street, just off High Bridge in Newcastle city centre.

Frate will be fully heated and lit by pendant-styple festoon light and is set to feature murals from some of the UK’s leading street artists, such as Mr Penfold.

An artist’s impression of how Frate will look.

The venue will be set over two levels and sit across a courtyard which is designed to get sunshine right throughout the day.

Frate will offer an alfresco dining experience with BBQ and Mezze-style dishes, which include chicken schwarma wraps, as well as vegan-friendly dishes and pizzas by the slice.

It will play host to various types of entertainment such as live sports, DJ sets, live music and pop-up workshops and events such as cinema nights, record fayres, vintage clothing markets, yoga classes, and more.

Rob Clarkson, a co-curator of Frate, commented: “Frate is bringing together the best of our local and independent food, drink, art and music within the city.

“Hidden in plain sight, Frate sits across a courtyard with upcycled bespoke shipping containers, nestled behind one of Newcastle’s busiest streets.

“We are super excited to be bringing our new concept to life and think those of the North East will agree that Frate is an excellent addition to our region.”

To celebrate the opening, Frate is giving three people a chance to win a £100 food and drink voucher to use over the Spring Bank Holiday launch weekend.

If you want to find out more about how you can win the voucher, then take a look at Frate’s latest Instagram post: www.instagram.com/FrateNewcastle.

