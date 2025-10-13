Popular Hebburn pub and hotel closes - Everything you need to know

A Hebburn pub and hotel is set to undergo a six-figure refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Longship, on Ushaw Road, in Hebburn, has temporarily closed on Monday, October 13, as the pub and hotel looks to undergo six-figure refurbishment work.

The pub, which is operated by Greene King, looks set for improvement work both inside and outside of the popular venue.

This is everything you need to know:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Longship has closed on Monday, October 13, as it undergoes a six-figure refurbishment. | Google Maps

When will The Longship reopen?

The Longship has closed to members of the public on Monday, October 13, while the renovations take place, with Greene King stating that the venue will reopen in November.

While the hospitality giant hasn’t given a confirmed reopening day, a look on The Longship’s website shows that you can book hotel rooms at the site from Friday, November 7.

What work is being carried out?

Greene King has stated that the investment in the site will include an ‘upgraded’ layout and decor to the interior bar area, sports zone and toilets.

The organisation has also confirmed that there will be improvements to enhance the pub’s kerb appeal, the outside areas, car park and the much-loved beer garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will the pub offer when it reopens?

Greene King has reassured members of the public that The Longship will remain a popular hub for the local community and sports fans.

When it reopens, the pub will continue to show live sport and offer good value food and drinks that suit all occasions such as a quick drink, a special meal out or watching the football.

Will the pub be hiring more staff?

Alongside the refurbishment work, The Longship is also searching for new people to join its team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub is currently hiring for positions that include bar/waiting staff, a team leader and a chef.

Full details can be found at: https://jobs.greeneking.co.uk/longship-hebburn-jobs.

You can keep up to date with The Longship by visiting: https://www.greenekinginns.co.uk/hotels/tyne-and-wear/longship.