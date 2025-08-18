Popular North East cocktail bar brings back its popular ‘Twist of Fate’ machine
The North East’s most unpredictable cocktail experience has returned to Mother Mercy and if you’re a margarita fan, then it will be perfect for you.
Twist of Fate 3.0, ‘Margarita Madness’ has arrived at Mother Mercy Cloth Market, in Newcastle city centre, to offer customers a chance to try a line-up of tequila-fuelled creations.
For £11 a spin, cocktail lovers can drop a coin into the Twist of Fate machine to release capsule - with their fate lying inside it.
Each capsule contains one of six limited edition margarita cocktails that have been expertly crafted by the Mother Mercy team.
From the fresh and zesty punch of ‘Maid in Mexico’ to the sweet heat of the ‘Mexican Standoff’, there will be something for everyone inside the Twist of Fate machine.
The full Margarita Madness list includes:
- Maid in mexico">Mexico - Tequila, cucumber, mint, lime, absinthe.
- El Diablo Fix – Tequila, spicy ginger, fresh lime, blackcurrant liqueur.
- Mexican Standoff – Spicy tequila, pineapple, passionfruit, Aperol, chilli salt.
- Electric Chihuahua – Tequila, raspberry, almond, lemon, lime, electric raspberry powder.
- Two Step – Tequila, fresh strawberries, lillet blanc aperitif wine, lemon, sugar.
- Dantes Margarita – Tequila, lime, agave, mango, orange, red wine float.
As well as the limited edition cocktails, hidden within the machine are some capsules that contain a surprise free drink, which is redeemable instantly.
Limited spins are available each night so those who want to give it a try will have to arrive early in order to not miss out.
Neil Donachie, co-founder of Mother Mercy, said: “We’re so excited to bring the Twist of Fate machine back to Mother Mercy Cloth Market. It’s always been one of our most popular experiences and a firm favourite with visitors.
“This time, our talented mixologists have crafted a full lineup of limited-edition margaritas, with something on there to excite everyone.
“No stranger to a great margarita, our Hot Honey Margarita is our top-seller and a testament to our team’s mixology skills, so it made perfect sense to put margaritas at the heart of this experience.
“The twist?! You won’t be choosing your next drink, you’ll be letting fate decide for you.
“It’s all about stepping out of your comfort zone and trusting us to surprise you. After all, fate has better taste than you.”
Twist of Fate is available nightly at Mother Mercy Cloth Market for a limited time only - you can reserve a table at: https://www.mothermercy.co.uk/.