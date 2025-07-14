Popular South Shields café and bistro goes up for sale for just under £70,000
Mac 'n' Alli, on Sea Winnings Way, in South Shields, has been put up for sale for an asking price of £69,950.
The popular licenced café and bistro is located in a prime location on the Westoe Crown Village parade, with it also being in close proximity to Westoe Crown Primary School and Westoe Crown Community hub.
According to the estate agent, there is room to grow the venue’s offering with evening trade as Mac 'n' Alli has a “social media following” and a “loyal customer base”.
The listing states: “Stylish 64-cover café with modern fit-out. Located in thriving Westoe Crown Village parade.
“Strong weekly turnover circa £5,000 p/w and loyal customer base.
“Licensed premises with varied, popular menu offering.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport at your leisure and get the headlines delivered to your inbox - click here
“Opposite school and community centre – strong footfall.
“Social media following and growth potential evenings. Ample Free Parking. Five Star Food Hygiene Rating.”
You can view the full listing at: https://www.rookmatthewssayer.co.uk/property/mac-n-alli-unit-6-sea-winnings-way-south-shields/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.