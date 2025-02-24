Popular South Shields pub reopens to the public following six-figure renovation

A South Shields pub has reopened following renovation work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fountain, on Highfield Road, in South Shields officially reopened to members of the public on Friday, February 21, following a six-figure renovation to the venue.

The Flaming Grill pub has been redecorated with improvements made to both the interior and exterior, additional indoor and outdoor seating, and a makeover to the pub’s garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fountain, in South Shields, has reopened to members of the public following a six-figure refurbishment. | Other 3rd Party

Steve Burden, a regular at The Fountain for more than 25 years, was on hand to cut the ribbon and get a first look of the pub alongside Vanessa Lee, the pub’s general manager, and Graham Cook, the pub’s assistant manager.

Vanessa has revealed that the pub’s improved look allows her team to enhance the experience for the customers who visit the venue.

Steve Burden (middle), a pub regular, cut the ribbon to officially reopen the venue alongside Graham Cook, the pub’s assistant manager, and Vanessa Lee, the pub's general manager. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “This refurbishment has allowed us to enhance every aspect of our offering to our customers.

“We hope our visitors will enjoy the new look and feel, and we can’t wait to welcome them back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the reopening, The Fountain is looking to support Steve with the charity that he started in memory of his late son, Jack, who passed away in Tanzania.

Since establishing the charity, Steve has raised enough money to build two extra classrooms in the village that Jack had visited.

Now that The Fountain has reopened, visitors can enjoy an extensive menu of classic pub dishes, burgers, a variety of flatbreads and the “Flamin’ BBQ Meat Sharer”.

For more information on The Fountain, you can visit: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/pubs/tyne-and-wear/fountain.