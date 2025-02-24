Popular South Shields pub reopens to the public following six-figure renovation
The Fountain, on Highfield Road, in South Shields officially reopened to members of the public on Friday, February 21, following a six-figure renovation to the venue.
The Flaming Grill pub has been redecorated with improvements made to both the interior and exterior, additional indoor and outdoor seating, and a makeover to the pub’s garden.
Steve Burden, a regular at The Fountain for more than 25 years, was on hand to cut the ribbon and get a first look of the pub alongside Vanessa Lee, the pub’s general manager, and Graham Cook, the pub’s assistant manager.
Vanessa has revealed that the pub’s improved look allows her team to enhance the experience for the customers who visit the venue.
She said: “This refurbishment has allowed us to enhance every aspect of our offering to our customers.
“We hope our visitors will enjoy the new look and feel, and we can’t wait to welcome them back.”
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here
Following the reopening, The Fountain is looking to support Steve with the charity that he started in memory of his late son, Jack, who passed away in Tanzania.
Since establishing the charity, Steve has raised enough money to build two extra classrooms in the village that Jack had visited.
Now that The Fountain has reopened, visitors can enjoy an extensive menu of classic pub dishes, burgers, a variety of flatbreads and the “Flamin’ BBQ Meat Sharer”.
For more information on The Fountain, you can visit: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/pubs/tyne-and-wear/fountain.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.